Request For Bail Hearing And Trial Postponement By Richard Allen Defense Team

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): Any new developments regarding the high profile trial surrounding public Delphi murders case are going to have to wait.

On Monday, the defense team for murder suspect Richard Allen asked for the bail hearing and trial itself to be pushed back and now officials with the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office have come around to that idea.

In a motion filed, the prosecutor’s office asked for any discovery material that’s been turned over to the defense, and for any experts to be placed under a gag order. The trial was originally scheduled to begin in March, and the bail hearing was set for this week.

Allen’s defense team explained in their original motion that there is still evidence that they have not received, and would need more time to comb through the evidence and build a compelling argument for Special Judge Fran Gull.

Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.