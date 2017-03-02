Republicans in Pence’s Indiana warn of Obamacare repeal fallout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Republican legislative leaders in Indiana are warning that repealing the Affordable Care Act could unravel a program for poor residents that Vice President Mike Pence implemented as governor.

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long both say thousands of poor people could lose insurance. Pence touted the state’s approach as a conservative blueprint for expanding Medicaid under the federal law.

Pence has been a persistent critic of the law since serving in Congress before he became Indiana governor. But one of his legacy achievements after becoming governor in 2013 was an expansion Medicaid in the state, which overwhelmingly relies on money made available under the Affordable Care Act.

Pence told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that “we don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks.”