Republican Mayoral Candidate Withdraws From May Primary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Republican Jesse Crammer made the announcement to withdraw from the mayoral race with the City of Fort Wayne Thursday, telling the Journal Gazette that he realized recently that a lot of the ideas he had and wanted to accomplish as mayor he can without being within the actual role. Crammer was the fourth and final person to register as a Republican candidate for the city’s highest office. The Republican candidates remaining in the race are local food truck owner Eddie Ribel and City Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th.