Republican leaders condemn violent Capitol protest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Republican leaders in Indiana are speaking out against yesterday’s protests that turned violent at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Indiana Congressman Mark Souder tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 “I am ashamed of my side because I thought we were different.”

He added that he was “stunned” that pro-Trump protesters behaved “like a mob”, calling it a “stain” on the party and adding that President Trump should have immediately told them to leave town.

Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine said he wasn’t proud of what happened, and says anyone who was involved didn’t do it “as a result of the Republican Party.”