Republican lawmakers release video backing COVID-19 vaccines

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Republican lawmakers, including one from Indiana, appear in a new public service announcement encouraging you to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The advertisement features lawmakers who are also doctors, including Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon.

They focus on some of the most common objections to the vaccines, including assurances that all three have been tested and are being monitored, and stress that the fastest way to lift pandemic-related restrictions is to get the vaccine.

You can find the full video below.