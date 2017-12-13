Reports: Indianapolis to host 2021 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Putting Larry Bird into an IndyCar to deliver Indianapolis’ bid to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game may have paid off.

Bird, the former President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers, drove the IndyCar along the street in front of the NBA headquarters in New York City as a publicity stunt in April to attract attention to the city’s bid for the annual event.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Indianapolis and the Pacers will host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

A “major announcement” is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That announcement will be made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, as well as Pacers owner Herb Simon, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The Hoosier state has hosted the NBA All-Star Game twice before. The last time was at the Hoosier Dome in 1985. The first was at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne in 1953.