Reported shooting at Grant County high school, no evidence found

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School was put on lock down Tuesday after what school officials heard what they believed to be gunshots.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene just after 9 a.m. after receiving reports that three shots had been fired at the school, located on South SR 9.

Upon arrival, officers were told the shots were heard from outside of the building.

Officers searched the outside of the building, parking lots and adjacent woods, but did not find anything related to the reported shooting. Police also had a helicopter conduct an aerial search.

There is active construction going on at the school, which may be related to the “gunshots.”

The school was released from lock down around 9:45 a.m., but uniformed officers remained on school property during passing periods as a precaution.

In total, more than 100 officers responded to the call from several agencies throughout the area.

“Although this was an unsubstantiated alarm, it was the willingness of the school administrators to sound the alarm after hearing what was believed to be gunshots,” said Grant County Sheriff’s Department Captain Ed Beaty. “It is a testament that the local school officials place the safety of our children first and foremost.”