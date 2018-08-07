Report: Komets close to NHL affiliation announcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We should hear an update soon on the Fort Wayne Komets’ hopes to land another NHL affiliate.

Team General Manager David Franke tells the News-Sentinel that he expects to hear from the Vegas Golden Knights “within two weeks.”

A partnership with Vegas, who won the NHL’s Western Conference Championship last season, would also mean an affiliation with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, who lost their ECHL affiliate in May when the Quad City Mallards went out of business.

The Komets have some ties with Vegas, as the Golden Knights’ current head coach, Gerard Gallant, was the Ks’ assistant coach in 1998.

Fort Wayne was most recently affiliated with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in a partnership that dissolved after one season.