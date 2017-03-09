Report: Fort Wayne JC Penney may close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The JC Penney store in Fort Wayne is among those at risk of closure by the company later this year.

According to a report by AOL Finance, the Glenbrook Square Mall location is on a list compiled by Morningstar Credit Ratings of those that are at the greatest risk of closing, based on sales data.

The only other Indiana location potentially on the chopping block is the one inside the Muncie Mall in Muncie.

JC Penney announced plans last month to close about 13% of its stores nationwide in an effort to shrink the company’s footprint and “raise the overall brand standard.”