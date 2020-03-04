Report: Fewer new concealed-carry licenses issued in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): The number of concealed carry licenses issued in Ohio last year reached the lowest count in nearly a decade.

An annual report issued Monday by the attorney general’s office states Ohio sheriffs issued more than 54,400 new licenses to carry concealed handguns in 2019, down 22% from the year before. A total of 1,310 requests for concealed-carry licenses were denied in 2019 for failing to meet eligibility requirements for a regular or temporary emergency license.

The report follows a deadly year for the state after a masked gunman fired off dozens of shots at a nightclub district in Dayton, killing nine people and leaving 27 injured.