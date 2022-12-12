Rep. Banks says he is “strongly considering” a run for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Indiana Third District U.S. Representative Jim Banks released the following statement Tuesday.

Today, after Indiana Senator Mike Braun announced he will not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2024, Rep. Jim Banks released the following statement:

“Senator Braun has been a reliable and strong conservative in the Senate and I’m grateful for all he has done for our state over the past four years. I am confident that he will continue to champion Hoosier values in the next stage of his public service career.

Indiana deserves a proven conservative to continue Senator Braun’s work in the United States Senate.

I am strongly considering running for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, and I will spend the upcoming holidays praying and talking with my wife, family and close friends about how I can best serve Indiana.”