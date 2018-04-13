Renovation project to close Zoo’s “Monkey Island” exhibit for 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Don’t expect to hang out with the capuchin monkeys at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo this year.

The Monkey Island exhibit is undergoing a $7.1-million renovation, which started last winter but won’t be finished until the zoo’s 2019 season.

The Journal Gazette reports the work includes making Monkey Island more visible to visitors, as well as expanding the viewing area for the sea otter exhibit.

The zoo, which is often regarded as one of the best in the country, opens for the season on April 21st.