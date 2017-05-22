Remodeling work to begin on Citizens Square Third Floor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citizens Square in Fort Wayne is about to get a face-lift.

The building where most of Fort Wayne’s city government business happens will be seeing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of improvements, according to a report by the News-Sentinel.

That includes eliminating the entrance into the parking lot off Clinton Street, with the hopes of improving traffic flow, and renovating offices on the third floor, including the offices of the City Clerk and City Council.

Some of the renovation work will be paid for by City Utilities, while the city’s general budget will cover the rest of the costs.