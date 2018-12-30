Remember firework safety laws for New Year’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A friendly reminder about the dangers of using fireworks on New Year’s Eve:

First and foremost, fireworks should be purchased from an approved supplier and used outdoors away from buildings and vehicles.

As far as when it’s legal to light them off in Fort Wayne, it’s only legal between the hours of 10:00 a.m. on December 31st and 1:00 a.m. on January 1st.

Also, using, igniting or discharging fireworks on any public street or in any public park is illegal at any time. And if anyone is hurt or a fire is started, be sure to call 911 so firefighters can respond quickly.

Read Fort Wayne’s fireworks rules here.