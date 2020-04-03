Remains found near Kosciusko County swamp

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Human remains were found on a property along State Road 13 north of Pierceton Thursday afternoon.

Kosciusko County Sergeant Chris Francis says deputies were called out to the property just after 3 PM, south of Old Road 30, where they were directed to the edge of a field near a swamp. That’s where they found the unidentified remains.

Witnesses said they were walking in the area and happened to come upon the remains.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office says they were sent to a forensic center for further examination. The incident remains under investigation.