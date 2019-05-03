Relay for Life kickoff held at Carroll Middle School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life kicked off this morning at Carroll Middle School.

The relay itself is tomorrow at the school, but organizers held a celebration of the event, which acts as both a fundraiser for cancer research and a way to both honor those who lost their fight with cancer and for survivors to celebrate their victory.

The event will run from 3pm to 10pm. You can learn more at the Northwest Allen County Schools website or through the Relay for Life website.