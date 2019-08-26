Registration open for Allen County Bar Foundation’s Constitution 101 course

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Adults looking to brush-up on the Constitution can take a course with the Allen County Bar Foundation beginning this October.

Registration is now open for the Foundation’s annual six-week Constitution 101 course, which starts on Oct. 1.

The course costs $50 and includes a “We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution” textbook and handouts.

Robert Leming, the Center for Civic Education’s national director of We The People program, will be the instructor again this year.

The course includes both lecture and discussion formats, and will cover the following topics:

The historical and philosophical foundations of the American political system,

How the framers created the 1787 constitution,

How and why the constitution has been amended,

Understanding federalism and the separation of powers,

An examination of the Bill of Rights, and

Looking to what’s ahead for America’s foundational document.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the downtown Allen County Public Library. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Register online here.