Registration deadline for November election is today

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Today is the last day that you are able to register to vote in the November election.

There are three ways you can get registered: you can do it online at IndianaVoters.com, or you can do it in-person at your county clerk’s office or at the BMV; just make sure to bring your ID, and if you don’t have a state-issued ID, a social security card will work too.

You can also register by mail. If you go that route, you have to have a registration application filled out and postmarked by 11:59pm today.

Early in-person voting begins tomorrow.