Registration dates and times for Allen County schools

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s already time for school registration!

Make sure you know the date and time of your school system’s registration and first day of school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Registration: Friday, July 28 @ 8 a.m. Monday, July 31 @ 12 p.m.

First day of school: Tuesday, August 15

Bishop Dwenger

Verification Day: Thursday, July 27 @ 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First day of school: Thursday, August 10

Bishop Luers

Registration: Online: Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, August 3 Picture Day/Finalize Paperwork: Thursday, August 3

First day of school: Thursday, August 17

Blackhawk Christian School

First day of school: Thursday, August 10

Canterbury School

First day of school (K-12): Wednesday, August 23

Southwest Allen County Schools

Registration: Elementary: Tuesday, August 8 @ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Middle School: Wednesday, August 9 @ 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. High School: Tuesday, August 8 @ 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Online (for all grades): Monday, July 31 – Wednesday, August 9

First day of school: Wednesday, August 16

Northwest Allen County Schools

Registration: Elementary: Monday, August 7 @ 1 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, August 8 @ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Middle School: Monday, August 7 @ 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, August 8 @ 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. High School: A through E: Monday, August 7 @ 1 to 7 p.m. F through K: Tuesday, August 8 @ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. L through Rh: Wednesday, August 9 @ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ri through Z: Thursday, August 10 @ 1 to 7 p.m. Late registration (A-Z): Monday, August 14 @ 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First day of school: Wednesday, August 16

East Allen County Schools