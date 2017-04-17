Regional Partnership supports IPFW realignment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area economic development group is throwing its support behind the realignment plan for IPFW.

The Fort Wayne college will be splitting into distinct Purdue and Indiana University campuses by July 2018. Monday the board of directors of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership announced unanimous support for the realignment process, after a status report from IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein.

“While there is much work to be done, the realignment process is critical to the future governance and advancement of this campus,” Carwein said. “Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana have an incredible and unique opportunity to leverage the global brands of Purdue and IU to advance programs critical to our region and student success.”

The resolution announcing the board’s support, which you can read in full below, calls the realignment “critical” to the economic future of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.

The resolution reads as follows:

“The Regional Partnership board urges the business community to continue to advance the best interests of the campus, Purdue, Indiana University and our region through the realignment process. The realignment is critical to the clarity of governance, leveraging the global brands of Purdue and IU and the advancement of student success. The ultimate success of this campus is critical to the economic future of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. The Regional Partnership is committed to work collaboratively with business and community leaders in support of campus leadership and the realignment process.”

“This is a critical time of transition as we prepare for the next 50 years at the Fort Wayne campus for Purdue and IU. We are fully supportive of the transition teams and the realignment process,” said Scott Glaze, Chairman and CEO of Fort Wayne Metals and Chairman of the Regional Partnership Board of Directors. “This realignment represents a big opportunity for employers, students and our community as we continue our efforts to attract and retain talent in Northeast Indiana.”