Regional Girl Scout cookie sales hits 1-million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Business is good for the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana and Michiana.

The scouts’ annual cookie sale campaign has so far been a success, as regional leaders say they’ve sold a million boxes with a few days left to go. The cookies are sold through March 5th and cost $4 a box, with each sale going toward helping the girls go to summer camp or take trips.

CEO Sharon Pohly says she’s thankful to the scouts, troop leaders, volunteers and staff for their hard work.

If you want to make a digital order, you can send an email to iwantcookies@gsnim.org for details.