Regional Cities Initiative recognized for cross-border collaboration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Regional Cities Initiative is getting some international recognition.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has received an “Excellence in Economic Development” Award from the International Economic Development Council for the state’s efforts in attracting and retaining talent through the program.

“The next generation of talent is looking for more than just a good-paying job. They want to live in communities with culture, amenities and private and public institutions that inspire,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Through the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative, communities across the state are working together, crossing county lines to act as regions, creating long-term plans focused on quality of place and talent attraction. We are especially proud of this initiative, and what it means for the future of Indiana.”

The state has committed a total of $126 million in matching funds to three regions to support their development plans, with at least 60 percent of the total investments coming from the private sector.

Projects approved in northeast Indiana include Phase 1 of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Development, as well as improvements to Trine University and the University of St. Francis, among others.