Regional Bird Flu Limits Losses in Broilers

USDA’s Economic Research Service reports highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2022 has major regionality differences. The outbreak has had relatively little impact on the broiler industry based on the volume of broiler meat produced in the United States. HPAI was detected in Indiana in February 2022 for the first time nationally since 2015 and was soon confirmed at multiple commercial poultry operations. Flocks at operations with detected infections were depopulated to prevent further spread of HPAI. Because of the limited overlap of the 2022 HPAI outbreak with broiler-producing regions, commercial flocks in the top four broiler-producing States – North Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, and Alabama – have largely avoided HPAI. Of the 43.8 million commercial birds depopulated as of October 7, 2022, 2.3 million were meat-producing broilers. This represents less than a tenth of one percent of typical annual broiler slaughter. The effect on broiler production during the 2015 outbreak was also relatively small.