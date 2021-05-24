Region lags behind state in vaccinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Around 4 in 10 people living in Allen County have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the 11 county area making up northeast Indiana, the state Department of Health says around 246,000 – or 37% – of residents are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. The Journal Gazette reports that’s behind the statewide average of around 42% of those 12 and older.

Allen and Huntington County both have a vaccination rate of 41%, while LaGrange County has the lowest in the region of 21%.

State health officials will be running a mobile vaccination clinic this week at McMillen Park in Fort Wayne. Walk-ins are welcome. You can find a vaccination site here.