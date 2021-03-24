Regal Cinemas to begin reopening process

NATIONWIDE (AP/WOWO): America’s #2 movie theater chain is planning to reopen.

Regal Cinemas has been closed for nearly half a year, leaving its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres throughout the U.S. in the dark, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doors will open early next month, starting with a handful of theaters in major cities on April 2nd, with attendance limited to 25% to 50% capacity in about 500 locations. The April 2nd reopening date coincides with the release of “Godzilla vs. Kong” from Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Regal Coldwater Crossing theater complex in Fort Wayne doesn’t have a reopening date yet, but you can check its status through this link.