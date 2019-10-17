Refugee relocations expected to drop over the next year

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO), Refugee resettlement numbers are expected to be lower over the next year in the Fort Wayne area as President Trump continues to ratchet numbers lower, nationally.

According to the Journal-Gazette, Fort Wayne saw 208 refugees relocated, which is down from a high of 297 in 2015. The United States admitted 100 percent of the national quota, however, Indiana saw 147% of forecast numbers in 2019, due to statewide refugee organizations being equipped to effectively handle the greater numbers. Most of those relocated to Fort Wayne come from Burma, The Congo, Russia and the Ukraine.

East Allen County Schools has taken a lead in trying to stabilize educational opportunities for refugee children through adding classes, as well as partnering with the Literacy Alliance to teach English to resettled refugees.