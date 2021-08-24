Redevelopment Commission approves southeast Fort Wayne TIF

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has given the OK for a tax increment financing district for a new southeast Fort Wayne housing development.

Jerry Starks of JM Realty wants to build a number of new, “market rate” houses on some agricultural land on Tillman Road near Hessen Cassel Road, according to the Journal Gazette. He told the Commission that the southeast part of town seems to be neglected when it comes to new home construction.

A TIF district for that area will take property tax revenue generated within it and put the money toward infrastructure improvements. Starks will still need a development agreement approved, and the TIF district also needs approval from the City Council and East Allen County Schools, before it takes effect