Redevelopment Commission answers City Council questions over Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):Mayor Henry’s administration has responded to City Council’s questions in a letter regarding the controversy over Electric Works.

Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend responded to the August 5, 2020 letter from the majorty of City Council members regarding the termination of the deal between the city and RTM Ventures.

She says in the letter that the city remains committed to the redevelopment of the former G-E Campus and indicated that RTM Ventures has a role to play in that. The letter also notes that the city has been contacted by other developers and that all of the federal tax credits could be retained if a new agreement is submitted. The full letter is within the link below.

Response to City Council Aug 5 2020 Letter – Townsend 9 15 2020