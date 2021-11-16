Red River officials face subpoena if they no-show Council meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The pressure is on for officials with the City of Fort Wayne’s trash collection company.

If officials from Red River Waste Solutions don’t show up at tonight’s City Council meeting, Councilman Russ Jehl tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s ready to subpoena them.

Council members want answers about what happens next, now that Red River has filed for bankruptcy protection. He’s also concerned that if a $5-million performance bond for the company isn’t renewed by the end of the year, they won’t fulfill the rest of their contract, which is up for renewal in 2024.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30pm at Citizens Square. You can watch it here once the meeting begins.