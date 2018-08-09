Red River disputes “breach of contract” claims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s garbage collection company is defending itself against a Councilman’s claims they’re in breach of contract.

City Councilman Russ Jehl declared Tuesday that Red River Waste Solutions is failing to hold up their end of the deal, after thousands of resident complaints about missed trash pickups since Red River started working for the city on January 1st.

But the Journal Gazette reports that Red River officials say they’re getting better, with 515 less missed pickups in July compared to June. They also say they’ve missed less than 1% of total weekly collections.

Jehl counters by saying that means they still missed more than 2,500 pickups, which is well above what he considers an acceptable benchmark.