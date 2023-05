FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The all-new Red Panda Ridge is set to open to the public Saturday, May 27.

The exhibit, part of the reimagined Asian Trek, will be one of the largest red panda exhibits in the country. Zoo Executive Director Rick Schuiteman said “We can’t wait for guests to meet our newest red panda friends.”

The new exhibit area also features a Chinese muntjac deer and five Asian birds.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.