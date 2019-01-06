Red lasers are causing problems at Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The police responded to the Fort Wayne International Airport in response to a reported “laser incident” on Friday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Joe Marana, Director of operations, says that the there was no effect to the operations at the airport, though, pilots were given the option to land at runways that were located further from the laser target area. Laser pointers can distract pilots and make it very difficult to see therefore making it unsafe to take off and land planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration started tracking laser pointer incidents back in 2010. The FAA has reported 6,754 incidents in 2017 alone which is a 250% increase from when they started tracking.

The FAA can impose up to $11,000 in fines for those caught pointing lasers at aircrafts.