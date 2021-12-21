Red Kettle campaign short $64,000 with just days left

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s crunch time for the Salvation Army in Fort Wayne.

The local Red Kettle campaign was $64,000 short of its $237,000 goal yesterday as the Christmas Eve deadline for bell-ringers approaches.

Captain Kenyan Sivels tells WOWO News they’re seeing more requests for help while community support seems to be dwindling:

“Volunteers have been low, donations have been low, and that’s kind of the reality.”

“As you know, the money raised in our Red Kettles during the Christmas season supports a year full of support for those in need throughout our community,” said the Salvation Army’s Timothy Smith. “From relief for flood victims, to emergency assistance to families who are unexpectedly unemployed, to “back to school” supplies for children, to the hurting people in great need throughout our community and so much more, The Salvation Army is one of our community’s greatest assets in times of difficulty.

You can donate online at SAfortwayne.org or by scanning the QR code on most Red Kettles around town.