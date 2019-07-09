Red Cross issues emergency appeal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Red Cross has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.

Following what they call a “difficult” Independence Day week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new donors, the Red Cross has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to donate and prevent delays in medical care.

About 450 less blood drives than usual were organized by businesses and other community groups last week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel.

This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available. At least a five-day supply is recommended.

You can find out how and where to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.