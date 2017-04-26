Reckless driving and high speeds contribute to motorcycle crash, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Reckless driving and high speeds were both contributing factors to a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, police say.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department tell WOWO News, just before 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, police were called to the crash at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Parrot Road. Once there, they learned that the motorcycle and a Monte Carlo may have been racing.

The motorcycle attempted to pass the vehicle, but ended up hitting another car. Both the man and the woman on the motorcycle were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The front seat passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital due to neck pain.

Initial reports indicate the crash appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving a speed contest. The driver of the Monte Carlo did remain at the scene and provided a statement to investigators.