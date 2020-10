Several topics were discussed during the Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President, Mike Pence (R – Indiana) and Senator Kamala Harris (D – California) in what turned into what some have described as a “Dodgeball Match” and Tonya J. Powers, FOX News Radio joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with the full recap.

