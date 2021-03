EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana pet food company has issued a recall due to salmonella issues.

Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a voluntary recall of a number of dog and cat food brands, including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Meridian, Pro Pac, Sportmix, and Venture, after discovering the potential contamination during a routine inspection.

It comes just three months after they had to recall pet foods due to a poison risk.

You can find a link to the full FDA recall details here.