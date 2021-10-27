Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that’s been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a recall for the Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after a sample tested positive a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.

The recall covers six different scents that were sold at Walmart stores across 18 states, including Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, as well as at Walmart.com.

