Recall issued for Tyson chicken strips

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced yesterday that Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready to eat chicken strips that could contain pieces of metal.

The problem was discovered when the FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products.

The recalled items were said to be produced on November 30, 2018.

Recalled products include:

25 ounce packages of frozen Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce. (Best if used by Nov. 30 2019)

25 ounce packages of frozen Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat. (Best if used by Nov. 30 2019)

20 pound cases of frozen Spare Time Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce. (Best of used by Nov. 30 2019)

The establishment number on the back of the recalled products is “P-7221.”

There have been no injuries or adverse reactions reported at this time. If anyone is concerned about an injury or illness resulting from the recall, consumers should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled products. They should be thrown away or returned back to the place of purchase.

For more information and specific case codes effected by the recall, click here.