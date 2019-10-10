Recall issued for poultry products

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Some ready-to-eat poultry products are under recall due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The US Department of Agriculture says Tip Top Poultry, Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat products that may contain the bacteria, including frozen cooked, diced or shredded products under the Tip Top, Clean Eatz, Sysco, and Perdue brands.

The products were produced from January 21st to September 24th of this year. So far there have been no reports of illness.

Find the full list of recalled products here.