Recall issued for frozen chicken patties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tyson Foods is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties due to possible contamination.

The frozen, fully-cooked patties under the Weaver brand were produced on January 31st of this year, and are under recall due to the discovery of “extraneous materials,” according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. No injuries are illnesses were reported, but several complaints have been filed with the FSIS.

If you have any of the affected products, don’t eat them; instead, throw them away or take them back to where you bought them.

Find full details on the recall, including UPC codes and a photo of the packaging, here.