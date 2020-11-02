Recall issued for crib due to injury hazard

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A recall has been issued for baby cribs due to an injury hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission, Serena & Lily Nash Convertible cribs, sold as part of a kit that includes both the crib and toddler bed rails, are under recall due to several reports of the leg partially detaching from the headboard or footboard, posing an injury risk.

So far no injuries have been reported.

The cribs were sold through the Serena & Lily catalog and online at SerenaAndLilly.com between September 2018 and this past April for about $900. If you own one, immediately stop using it and contact the retailer for a full refund.

Find full recall details here.