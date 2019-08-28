Recall issued for Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – Contigo has recalled 5.7 million kids’ water bottles because of a choking hazard.

Contigo is printed on the rim and also close to the bottom in the front of the bottle. These water bottles come in three different sizes, 13 ounces, 14 ounces, and 20 ounces. The bottles also come in four different colors, solid color, graphics, and stainless steel solid colors.

The black base and spout cover models are the only ones that are included in the recall.

These water bottles were sold in two and three-packs and also individually.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching. 18 of the reports included spouts being found in children’s mouths.

These bottles are sold at Target, Walmart, Costco and many other stores nationwide including online stores. These particular bottles were sold from April 2018 through June 2019.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled bottles and take them away from children. Users should contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

The recall number is 19-186. For more information on the recall, you can contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 or online by clicking here.