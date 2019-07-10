Recall issued for bread sold at Walmart, Aldi stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A voluntary recall has been issued for some hot dog and hamburger buns sold at stores in Indiana and Ohio.

The buns and other baked goods were sold in several states, including Indiana and Ohio, and could potentially contain hard plastic pieces that were found in production equipment and may have been transferred into the food.

Publix, Aldi, and WalMart stores are included in the recall from Flowers Foods. The affected brands include Great Value, Wonder Bread, Publix Brand, and Nathan’s.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported. You can find more information here.