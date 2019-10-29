Recall issued for apples from Traverse City, Michigan

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – A voluntary recall of apples has been issued by North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan.

The company is recalling 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples due to potential Listeria contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, stiffness, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. However, Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The recalled brands include McIntosh, Honey Crisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples. The apples were sold in plastic bags and under the brands of Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan. These apples were also sold as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays.

The recalled apples were shopped between October 16th, 2019 and October 21, 2019, from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in several states.

Currently, there are no illnesses linked to the recall. For the recall product descriptions and photos, click here.

Currently, the only retailer in the Fort Wayne area that would have received the apples involved in the recall is Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.