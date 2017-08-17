Are you ready for the solar eclipse?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Have you purchased your solar eclipse viewing glasses yet?

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) released a list of places you may still find the viewing glasses on the shelves including 7-Eleven, Best Buy, Kroger, Lowe’s, Toys “R” Us and more.

Time reports that watching the August 21 solar eclipse without glasses can temporarily or permanently damage your vision.

For alternative ways to view the eclipse without the proper viewing glasses, there are many live streams available during the eclipse that you can watch for free.

If you are planning to view the eclipse in person, NASA invites viewers to become a “citizen scientist” during the event.

The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment, or GLOBE, is a NASA-supported research and education program. The easy-to-use GLOBE Observer app guides eclipse observers through data collection, allowing them to collect cloud and air temperature data during the eclipse.

NASA wants as many people as possible to help record the information.

If you’re interested in participating, download the GLOBE Observer app and register to become a citizen scientist.

You’ll also need a thermometer to measure air temperature.