Ready for the Fourth? Follow these fireworks safety tips

INDIANA (Network Indiana): One of the most popular Fourth of July traditions is fireworks. But, as the holiday grows near, it’s important to be aware of the potential danger involved with lighting fireworks at home.

An estimated 7,300 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments between June 21, 2019, and July 21, 2019, according to a report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The parts of the body where these injuries occur most often include the hands, face, and eyes. Many times, the injuries are the result of people playing with fireworks or lighting them while holding them.

If you do decide to light fireworks at home, follow these tips:

Never allow children to light or play with fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks in brown paper packaging, which is a sign they are made for professional displays.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.

If you are lighting fireworks, avoid wearing loose clothing that could catch fire.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire.

Never try to relight a burned-out or “dud” firework. Soak it in water, and throw it away.

Never take fireworks apart or modify them in any way.

If you or someone you are with is burned due to a fireworks accident, apply cool water to the burn, cover it with a dry, loose bandage and get medical attention as soon as possible.