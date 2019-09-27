Rapist sentenced to 55 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 55-year sentence was handed down to a man who admitted to raping three women.

22-year-old Marquise Dozier apologized to his victims during his sentencing hearing today in Allen Superior Court, according to the Journal Gazette.

Dozier was forgiven by one of his victims after she gave a description of the assault and the beating he inflicted on her back in 2015. The victim said “I want you to suffer” and “I want you to feel the pain you have caused me.”

DNA was collected after each rape occurred which was between 2015 and 2017. The analysis showed that all three rapes were committed by the same person however detectives were unable to identify him.

This year, police hired Parabon Nanolabs to help them catch the rapist. Parabon Nanolabs is the same company that helped them catch John Miller who murdered 8-year-old April Tinsley back in 1988.

Officers arrested Dozier and charged him in March.

Dozier was charged with three additional rape counts and also charges of burglary and battery with a deadly weapon. Those counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.