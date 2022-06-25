Friday, June 24, 2022
'Rally for Women's Rights' Planned Saturday At Allen County Courthouse

Michael McIntyre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  In response to Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe V. Wade, area organizations are holding a “rally for women’s rights” Saturday afternoon in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to a release, the Women United For Progress Allen County, the Allen County Democratic Party, and the Allen County Young Democrats are holding the rally on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.

Back in May, hundreds gathered at the courthouse to rally for women’s reproductive after a draft leaked indicating that the Supreme Court was poised to toss out Roe v. Wade.

