Rainy weekend hurts Three Rivers Festival attendance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The last two days of the 50th Three Rivers Festival in downtown Fort Wayne were a bit of a washout.

Up to 2.5 inches of rain had fallen by the end of Saturday, which was the last day of this year’s event, and organizers say the rain definitely hurt turnout for the event’s big anniversary.

While final attendance numbers haven’t been released yet, the Journal Gazette reports that Executive Director Jack Hammer admits the rain definitely hurt the turnout and said he didn’t even want to look to see how much.

He still went on to call this year’s festival “one of the finest,” complete with a Saturday night firework show that saw pyrotechnics launched from five different downtown Fort Wayne rooftops.